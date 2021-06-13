JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
Home » NBA News » Stewart scores 22, Storm…

Stewart scores 22, Storm beat shorthanded Sun 89-66

The Associated Press

June 13, 2021, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 89-66 on Sunday.

Stewart made 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Storm (10-2), who improved their lead atop the WNBA standings over the second-place Sun (8-3).

Connecticut was without Jonquel Jones, who left for Europe to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina at EuroBasket. Jones averaged 21.6 points and 10.4 rebounds over the first 10 games of the season, the only WNBA player currently averaging a double-double.

Sue Bird made 3 of 4 3-pointers and added 13 points for Seattle, which pulled away with 14-2 run in the second quarter. The Storm led by no less than 14 in the second half.

DeWanna Bonner and Kaila Charles had 14 points each for the Sun. Brionna Jones added 12 points.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Federal CISO DeRusha: FISMA report details a key part of cyber roadmap

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up