NBA Daily Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times Eastern x-if necessary FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Saturday, May 22 Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT Dallas 113,…

All Times Eastern x-if necessary FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Saturday, May 22 Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103 Brooklyn 104, Boston 93 Portland 123, Denver 109 Sunday, May 23 Philadelphia 125, Washington 118 Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90 Atlanta 107, New York 105 Memphis 112, Utah 109 Monday, May 24 Milwaukee 132, Miami 98 Denver 128, Portland 109 Tuesday, May 25 Brooklyn 130, Boston 108 L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102 Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121 Wednesday, May 26 Philadelphia 120, Washington 95 New York 101, Atlanta 92 Utah 141, Memphis 129 Thursday, May 27 Milwaukee 113, Miami 84 L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95 Denver 120, Portland 115 Friday, May 28 Atlanta 105, New York 94 Boston 125, Brooklyn 119 L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108 Saturday, May 29 Milwaukee 120, Miami 103, Milwaukee wins series 4-0 Portland 115, Denver 95 Philadelphia 132, Washington 103 Utah 121, Memphis 111 Sunday, May 30 Atlanta 113, New York 96 Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92 Brooklyn 141, Boston 126 L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81 Monday, May 31 Washington 122, Philadelphia 114 Utah 120, Memphis 113 Tuesday, June 1 Brooklyn 123, Boston 109, Brooklyn wins series 4-1 Denver 147, Portland 140, 2OT Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 85 Wednesday, June 2 Philadelphia 129, Washington 112, Philadelphia wins series 4-1 Atlanta 103, New York 89, Atlanta wins series 4-1 Utah 126, Memphis 110, Utah wins series 4-1 Dallas 105, L.A. Clippers 100 Thursday, June 3 Denver 126, Portland 115, Denver wins series 4-2 Phoenix 113, L.A. Lakers 100, Phoenix wins series 4-2 Friday, June 4 L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 97, series tied at 3-3 Sunday, June 6 L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111, L.A. Clippers win series 4-3 SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Saturday, June 5 Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107 Sunday, June 6 Atlanta 128, Philadelphia 124 Monday, June 7 Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86 Phoenix 122, Denver 105 Tuesday, June 8 Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102 Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109 Wednesday, June 9 Phoenix 123, Denver 98 Thursday, June 10 Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83 Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111 Friday, June 11 Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111, Philadelphia leads series 2-1 Phoenix 116, Denver 102 Saturday, June 12 L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106, Utah leads series 2-1 Sunday, June 13 Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96 Phoenix 125, Denver 118, Phoenix wins series 4-0 Monday, June 14 Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 100, series tied 2-2 L.A. Clippers 118, Utah 104, series tied 2-2 Tuesday, June 15 Brooklyn 114, Milwaukee 108, Brooklyn leads series tied 3-2 Wednesday, June 16 L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 Thursday, June 17 Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 18 Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Saturday, June 19 x-Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD Sunday, June 20 x-Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD x-L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.