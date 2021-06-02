NBA Daily Playoff Daily Glance

|All Times Eastern
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|Saturday, May 22
Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT
Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103
Brooklyn 104, Boston 93
Portland 123, Denver 109
|Sunday, May 23
Philadelphia 125, Washington 118
Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90
Atlanta 107, New York 105
Memphis 112, Utah 109
|Monday, May 24
Milwaukee 132, Miami 98
Denver 128, Portland 109
|Tuesday, May 25
Brooklyn 130, Boston 108
L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102
Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121
|Wednesday, May 26
Philadelphia 120, Washington 95
New York 101, Atlanta 92
Utah 141, Memphis 129
|Thursday, May 27
Milwaukee 113, Miami 84
L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95
Denver 120, Portland 115
|Friday, May 28
Atlanta 105, New York 94
Boston 125, Brooklyn 119
L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108
|Saturday, May 29
Milwaukee 120, Miami 103, Milwaukee advances
Portland 115, Denver 95, series tied 2-2
Philadelphia 132, Washington 103
Utah 121, Memphis 111, Utah leads series 2-1
|Sunday, May 30
Atlanta 113, New York 96, Atlanta leads series 3-1
Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92, series tied 2-2
Brooklyn 141, Boston 126, Brooklyn leads series 3-1
L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81, series tied 2-2
|Monday, May 31
Washington 122, Philadelphia 114, Philadelphia leads series 3-1
Utah 120, Memphis 113, Utah leads series 3-1
|Tuesday, June 1
Brooklyn 123, Boston 109, Brooklyn advances
Denver 147, Portland 140, 2OT, Denver leads series 3-2
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 2
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
|Thursday, June 3
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBA
Denver at Portland, TBA
|Friday, June 4
x-Philadelphia at Washington, TBA
x-New York at Atlanta, TBA
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBA
x-Utah at Memphis, TBA
|Saturday, June 5
x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA
x-Portland at Denver, TBA
|Sunday, June 6
x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA
x-Atlanta at New York, TBA
x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA
x-Memphis at Utah, TBA
