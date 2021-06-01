NBA Daily Playoff Daily Glance

VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 10:10 PM

All Times Eastern
xif necessary
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Saturday, May 22

Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT

Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103

Brooklyn 104, Boston 93

Portland 123, Denver 109

Sunday, May 23

Philadelphia 125, Washington 118

Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90

Atlanta 107, New York 105

Memphis 112, Utah 109

Monday, May 24

Milwaukee 132, Miami 98

Denver 128, Portland 109

Tuesday, May 25

Brooklyn 130, Boston 108

L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102

Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121

Wednesday, May 26

Philadelphia 120, Washington 95

New York 101, Atlanta 92

Utah 141, Memphis 129

Thursday, May 27

Milwaukee 113, Miami 84

L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95

Denver 120, Portland 115

Friday, May 28

Atlanta 105, New York 94

Boston 125, Brooklyn 119

L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108

Saturday, May 29

Milwaukee 120, Miami 103, Milwaukee advances

Portland 115, Denver 95, series tied 2-2

Philadelphia 132, Washington 103

Utah 121, Memphis 111, Utah leads series 2-1

Sunday, May 30

Atlanta 113, New York 96, Atlanta leads series 3-1

Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92, series tied 2-2

Brooklyn 141, Boston 126, Brooklyn leads series 3-1

L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81, series tied 2-2

Monday, May 31

Washington 122, Philadelphia 114, Philadelphia leads series 3-1

Utah 120, Memphis 113, Utah leads series 3-1

Tuesday, June 1

Brooklyn 123, Boston 109, Brooklyn advances

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBA

Denver at Portland, TBA

Friday, June 4

x-Philadelphia at Washington, TBA

x-New York at Atlanta, TBA

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBA

x-Utah at Memphis, TBA

Saturday, June 5

x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA

x-Portland at Denver, TBA

Sunday, June 6

x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA

x-Atlanta at New York, TBA

x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA

x-Memphis at Utah, TBA

