Fowles has 30 points, 14 rebounds, Lynx beat Aces 90-89

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 30 points and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat Las Vegas 90-89 in overtime Friday night to snap the Aces’ five-game winning streak.

Fowles became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks in a game. Napheesa Collier added 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Lynx (7-7)

Minnesota led by nine points with 3:11 left in the fourth quarter, but Las Vegas got within two late and called a timeout with 14.1 seconds left. A’ja Wilson was fouled in the lane and made two free throws to tie it at 82 with two seconds left. Fowles did not hit the rim on a baseline jumper as time expired.

Liz Cambage got Las Vegas within a point with 1:06 left in overtime to cap the scoring. The Aces turned it over on their final possession, and Minnesota called a timeout with 27.5 left. Layshia Clarendon was off on a long jumper, but Fowles got the offensive rebound and the Lynx dribbled out the clock.

Clarendon added 20 points and seven assists for Minnesota.

Wilson had 28 points, 14 rebounds and four steals for Las Vegas (10-4). Cambage added 18 points and 20 rebounds, and Kelsey Plum scored 15 points — all in the second half.

