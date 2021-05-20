NBA Playoff Glance

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 12:41 AM

All Times Eastern
PLAY-IN
Play-in First Round
Eastern Conference
Tuesday, May 18

Indiana 144, Charlotte 117

Boston 118, Washington 100

Western Conference
Wednesday, May 19

Memphis 100, San Antonio 96

L.A. Lakers 103, Golden State 100

Play-in Second Round
Eastern Conference
Thursday, May 20

Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.

Western Conference
Friday, May 21

Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Saturday, May 22
Eastern Conference

Miami at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 4:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23
Eastern Conference

Indiana-Washington winner at Philadelphia, TBD

Atlanta at New York, TBD

Western Conference

Memphis-Golden State winner at Utah, TBD

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Semifinals winners, TBA

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Finals winners, TBA

