NBA Playoff Glance

All Times Eastern PLAY-IN Play-in First Round Eastern Conference Tuesday, May 18

Indiana 144, Charlotte 117

Boston 118, Washington 100

Western Conference Wednesday, May 19

Memphis 100, San Antonio 96

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Play-in Second Round Eastern Conference Thursday, May 20

Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.

Western Conference Friday, May 21

Memphis at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, 9 p.m.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Saturday, May 22 Eastern Conference

Miami at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 4:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23 Eastern Conference

Philadelphia vs. TBD

Atlanta at New York, TBD

Western Conference

Utah vs. TBD

Phoenix vs. TBD

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Semifinals winners, TBA

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Finals winners, TBA

