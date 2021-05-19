MEMORIAL DAY: Arlington National Cemetery eases restrictions | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
NBA Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 10:19 PM

All Times Eastern
PLAY-IN
Play-in First Round
Eastern Conference
Tuesday, May 18

Indiana 144, Charlotte 117

Boston 118, Washington 100

Western Conference
Wednesday, May 19

Memphis 100, San Antonio 96

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Play-in Second Round
Eastern Conference
Thursday, May 20

Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.

Western Conference
Friday, May 21

Memphis at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, 9 p.m.

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Saturday, May 22
Eastern Conference

Miami at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Western Conference

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 4:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23
Eastern Conference

Philadelphia vs. TBD

Atlanta at New York, TBD

Western Conference

Utah vs. TBD

Phoenix vs. TBD

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

TBD

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Semifinals winners, TBA

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

Conference Finals winners, TBA

