NBA Playoff Glance

|All Times Eastern
|PLAY-IN
|Play-in First Round
|Eastern Conference
|Tuesday, May 18
Indiana 144, Charlotte 117
Boston 118, Washington 100
|Western Conference
|Wednesday, May 19
Memphis 100, San Antonio 96
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
|Play-in Second Round
|Eastern Conference
|Thursday, May 20
Indiana at Washington, 8 p.m.
|Western Conference
|Friday, May 21
Memphis at Golden State-L.A. Lakers loser, 9 p.m.
|FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
|Saturday, May 22
|Eastern Conference
Miami at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.
|Western Conference
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 4:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, May 23
|Eastern Conference
Philadelphia vs. TBD
Atlanta at New York, TBD
|Western Conference
Utah vs. TBD
Phoenix vs. TBD
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
TBD
|CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
Conference Semifinals winners, TBA
|NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
Conference Finals winners, TBA
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.