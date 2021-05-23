NBA Daily Playoff Daily Glance The Associated Press

All Times Eastern xif necessary FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7) Saturday, May 22 Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT, Milwaukee leads series 1-0 Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103, Dallas leads series 1-0 Brooklyn 104, Boston 93, Brooklyn, leads the series 1-0 Portland 123, Denver 109, Portland leads the series 1-0 Sunday, May 23 Philadelphia 125, Washington 118, Philadelphia leads series 1-0 Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90, Phoenix leads series 1-0 Atlanta 107, New York 105, Atlanta leads series 1-0 Memphis at Utah, 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 24 Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Denver, 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Utah, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 27 Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 28 New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29 Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m. Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. Denver at Portland, 4 p.m. Sunday, May 30 New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 31 Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBA x-Miami at Milwaukee, TBA x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA x-Portland at Denver, TBA Wednesday, June 2 x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA x-Atlanta at New York, TBA x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA x-Memphis at Utah, TBA Thursday, June 3 x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBA x-Milwaukee at Miami, TBA x-Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBA x-Denver at Portland, TBA Friday, June 4 x-Philadelphia at Washington, TBA x-New York at Atlanta, TBA x-L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBA x-Utah at Memphis, TBA Saturday, June 5 x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBA x-Miami at Milwaukee, TBA x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA x-Portland at Denver, TBA Sunday, June 6 x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA x-Atlanta at New York, TBA x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA x-Memphis at Utah, TBA Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.