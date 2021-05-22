NBA Daily Playoff Daily Glance

|All Times Eastern
|xif necessary
|PLAY-IN
(Winner plays Utah)
|Friday, May 21
Memphis 117, Golden State 112, OT
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|Saturday, May 22
Miami at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 4:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday, May 23
Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday, May 24
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday, May 25
Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 26
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, May 27
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday, May 28
New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday, May 29
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 4 p.m.
|Sunday, May 30
New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday, May 31
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 1
x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBA
x-Miami at Milwaukee, TBA
x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA
x-Portland at Denver, TBA
|Wednesday, June 2
x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA
x-Atlanta at New York, TBA
x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA
x-Memphis at Utah, TBA
|Thursday, June 3
x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBA
x-Milwaukee at Miami, TBA
x-Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBA
x-Denver at Portland, TBA
|Friday, June 4
x-Philadelphia at Washington, TBA
x-New York at Atlanta, TBA
x-L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBA
x-Utah at Memphis, TBA
|Saturday, June 5
x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBA
x-Miami at Milwaukee, TBA
x-L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBA
x-Portland at Denver, TBA
|Sunday, June 6
x-Washington at Philadelphia, TBA ‘
x-Atlanta at New York, TBA
x-Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBA
x-Memphis at Utah, TBA
