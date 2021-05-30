MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Home » NBA News » Fowles, Clarendon help Lynx…

Fowles, Clarendon help Lynx rally, beat Sun 79-74 in OT

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 9:47 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, Layshia Clarendon had 12 points in their debut with Minnesota and the Lynx rallied to beat the Connecticut Sun 79-74 in overtime Sunday night.

Clarendon, who signed with Minnesota earlier in the day, hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 66 seconds remaining to give the Lynx (1-4) the lead for good. The 30-year-old guard in their ninth WNBA season was waived last week by the New York Liberty.

Jonquel Jones led Connecticut (6-2) with 22 points and Jasmine Thomas added 14 points and five assists. DeWanna Bonner had 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

Clarendon hit a 30-footer just after the buzzer that would have won the game in regulation. Kayla McBride missed a 3-point shot but Fowles grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked it out to McBride who missed another 3 but Crystal Dangerfield got another offensive board and found Damiris Dantas for a 3-pointer that cut Minnesota’s deficit to 63-61 with 37.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Bonner missed a jumper 25 seconds later and Dangerfield grabbed the rebound and raced to the right elbow where she made a pull-up jumper with 2.9 seconds left to force overtime.

Napheesa Collier hit a 3-pointer with 2:50 left in OT to make it 70-69 and give the Lynx their first lead since 6-5.

