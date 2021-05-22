MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
DeWanna Bonner returns to Phoenix to help Sun beat Mercury

The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 12:26 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists against her former team and the Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 84-67 on Friday night.

Bonner returned to Phoenix as a visitor for the first time after playing the first nine years of her WNBA career with the Mercury. Bonner, who arrived in Connecticut as a free agent last season, had 27 points in the Sun’s home victory over Phoenix on Sunday.

Jasmine Thomas scored 15 points and Natisha Hiedeman had 12 for Connecticut (4-0).

Skylar Diggins-Smith led Phoenix (2-2) with 20 points and Diana Taurasi added 13. Brittney Griner was held to six points, on 3-of-11 shooting, with five rebounds and four blocks.

Connecticut scored the first 11 points of the game and made five 3-pointers in the first quarter. The Sun finished 10 of 26 from 3-point range.

