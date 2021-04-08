CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NBA News » Van Vleet, Bembry, Horton-Tucker…

Van Vleet, Bembry, Horton-Tucker suspended for fighting

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 12:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Raptors guards DeAndre’ Bembry and Fred Van Vleet and Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker were suspended one game without pay Thursday for leaving their benches during a fight.

The suspensions, announced by NBA executive vice president for basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe, stemmed from the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game, a 110-101 victory by the Lakers.

Bembry will serve his suspension in Toronto’s game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night in Tampa, Florida. Horton-Tucker will miss the Lakers’ game at Miami on Thursday night.

Van Vleet has missed the past two games with an injury. He will serve his suspension when physically able to play.

Also, Toronto’s OG Anunoby and Montrezl Harrell of Los Angeles were fined for their roles, leading to their ejections.

With 2:24 left in the first quarter, Dennis Schroder fouled Anunoby’s layup attempt. Schroder and Anunoby squared off and other players became involved. The ejections were determined by video review.

Anunoby, who received a technical foul, was fined $30,000 for initiating the altercation by grabbing Schroder by the leg and flipping him to the ground.

Harrell, who also received a technical foul, was fined $20,000 for aggressively entering the fray and shoving Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up