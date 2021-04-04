CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Read this before laminating your vaccine card | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Philadelphia’s Embiid out against the Grizzlies

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 6:00 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid won’t play in Sunday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies in order to recover one night after returning to the lineup following a 10-game absence because of a bone bruise in his left knee.

Embiid had 24 points and eight rebounds in Saturday’s 122-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The four-time All-Star and MVP candidate was admittedly rusty and finished 6 of 14 from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range, and 12 of 17 from the free-throw line. He blamed a bulky brace on his left knee for causing him to feel out of rhythm.

He is averaging 29.8 points and 11.3 rebounds in 32 games this season.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said the decision to sit Embiid against Memphis was an easy one.

“Any player who has been out three weeks and then plays in a game, you probably don’t play him in a (back-to-back); it’s just smart,” Rivers said. “This one was pretty simple. This wasn’t a hard decision for any of us.”

NBA News | Sports

