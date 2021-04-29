CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC's COVID restrictions on weddings | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Mavericks’ Doncic to miss game at Detroit with elbow issue

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 5:51 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is out for Thursday night’s game at Detroit because of a left elbow issue.

Coach Rick Carlisle said Dorian Finney-Smith (left leg) is also out, but Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle) and Josh Richardson (right hamstring) are available.

Detroit is without several players, including Jerami Grant (right knee), Mason Plumlee (rest) and Wayne Ellington (calf).

Doncic is third in the NBA in scoring at 28.6 points per game. He is coming off a 39-point performance in a win over Golden State on Tuesday night.

This will be the sixth game he’s missed this season.

