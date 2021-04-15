CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Do vaccinated people need masks? | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NBA News » Giannis returns to Bucks…

Giannis returns to Bucks after missing 6 games with knee

The Associated Press

April 15, 2021, 8:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the Milwaukee Bucks’ lineup Thursday night after missing six games with an ailing left knee.

Antetokounmpo rejoined the Bucks as they visited Atlanta to take on the surging Hawks, who have won 16 of 21 games since Nate McMillan took over as interim coach.

The Bucks went into the game holding down the third spot in the Eastern Conference, 5 1/2 games ahead of the fourth-place Hawks.

Milwaukee went 3-3 while their star was sidelined.

In an interesting twist, Antetokounmpo made his return at State Farm Arena, where he was MVP of the All-Star Game last month after making all 16 of his shots for 35 points — the most baskets without a miss in the history of the midseason showcase.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

Data gathering for Veterans Affairs investigations is an ‘iterative process’

Space Force wants new offices under its Space Systems Command

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up