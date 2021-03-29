CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » NBA News » Spurs add Dieng to…

Spurs add Dieng to front line after Aldridge departure

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 11:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have signed center Gorgui Dieng, adding a nine-year veteran to the front line following the departure of LaMarcus Aldridge.

The 6-10 Dieng was waived by Memphis last week after averaging 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 22 games this season.

Aldridge averaged 19.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in 5 1/2 seasons for the Spurs before they removed the 35-year-old from the rotation earlier this month while searching for a potential trade. The Spurs bought out Aldridge’s contract and he said he plans to play for the Brooklyn Nets.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

Biden to nominate another Missouri native to lead GSA

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up