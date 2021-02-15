CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Town hall clears up questions | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
AP source: Cavs to sit Andre Drummond while pursuing trade

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 11:46 AM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will make center Andre Drummond inactive for upcoming games as they pursue a trade for him, a person familiar with the team’s plans told The Associated Press on Monday.

Drummond did not dress for Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers and will continue to stay on the sideline, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Cavs have not publicly comment on Drummond’s situation.

There is “nothing imminent” on the trade front, the person added. The Cavs said Sunday Drummond wasn’t playing for “rest.” The trading deadline is March 25.

ESPN.com was first to report Drummond’s status.

A two-time All-Star over eight seasons with Detroit, Drummond is in his final year under contract. He’s not part of Cleveland’s future as the Cavs intend to build around 22-year-old center Jarrett Allen, who was acquired last month from Brooklyn.

After a surprising start under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the Cavs have plummeted, losing seven straight games and 11 of 13 going into Monday’s game against Golden State. Cleveland was beaten 128-111 by the Clippers, who rested stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Drummond played only 17 minutes on Friday in Portland, scoring eight points. In Cleveland’s previous loss at Denver, he scored just four in 16 minutes.

The 27-year-old Drummond came to the Cavs last year in a trade from the Pistons, who were eager to unload the 7-footer and his massive contract to speed their rebuild. Drummond is making $28.7 this season after exercising his option in the offseason to stay with Cleveland.

Drummond is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 starts.

Bickerstaff experimented with Drummond and Allen playing together, but it hasn’t worked, with the Cavs consistently outscored on the perimeter. It hasn’t helped that five-time All-Star Kevin Love has played in only two games because of a calf strain.

Love has been progressing in rehab and could return soon.

