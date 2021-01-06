INAUGURATION NEWS: DC mayor threatened, security upped | Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Pistons say rookie G Killian Hayes has torn hip labrum

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 4:18 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Pistons rookie guard Killian Hayes has a torn labrum in his right hip and will continue to be evaluated by the team’s medical staff.

The team announced Hayes’ condition Wednesday but did not give a timeline for his expected recovery. He had an MRI on Tuesday.

Detroit drafted Hayes with the No. 7 pick last year. He has averaged 4.6 points and 21.1 minutes in seven games.

The Pistons play at Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

