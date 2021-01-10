CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » NBA News » New York hosts Denver…

New York hosts Denver in non-conference action

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Denver Nuggets (4-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (5-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

LINE: Nuggets -6.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in a non-conference matchup.

New York went 21-45 overall with a 11-22 record at home during the 2019-20 season. The Knicks allowed opponents to score 112.3 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

Denver went 46-27 overall with a 20-16 record on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Nuggets averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 37.1 bench points last season.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Knicks: Taj Gibson: out (not with team), Obi Toppin: out (calf), Kevin Knox: day to day (left knee), Alec Burks: out (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (right knee).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), Michael Porter Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up