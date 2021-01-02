CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » NBA News » Memphis and Los Angeles…

Memphis and Los Angeles meet in conference showdown

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Lakers (4-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jonas Valanciunas and the Memphis Grizzlies host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Memphis finished 34-39 overall and went 20-17 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Grizzlies shot 46.8% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

Los Angeles went 52-19 overall and 36-10 in Western Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Lakers averaged 113.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.6 last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hamstring), Xavier Tillman: out (patellar tendinitis), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip), Grayson Allen: out (ankle), De’Anthony Melton: out (health and safety protocols).

Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (left ankle), Alex Caruso: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up