Los Angeles faces Milwaukee, looks for 8th straight road win

Los Angeles Lakers (11-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (9-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its seven-game road win streak intact when the Lakers take on Milwaukee.

The Bucks have gone 6-1 at home. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 47.6 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 10.2 boards.

The Lakers are 7-0 in road games. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 39.1% from deep. Alex Caruso leads the Lakers shooting 55.6% from 3-point range.

The Bucks and Lakers square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 8.7 rebounds and 26.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LeBron James leads the Lakers averaging 7.5 assists while scoring 23.7 points per game. Anthony Davis is averaging 8.4 rebounds and 19.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 117.3 points, 46.6 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 9.6 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 45.1% shooting.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 112.7 points, 49.7 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.3 points on 44.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

Lakers: Kostas Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Jared Dudley: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

