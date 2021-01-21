CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
Home » NBA News » Lillard and the Trail…

Lillard and the Trail Blazers face the Grizzlies

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Memphis Grizzlies (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (8-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup with Memphis. He’s third in the NBA scoring 28.1 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 6-4 against conference opponents. Portland ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 37.4% from deep, led by Carmelo Anthony shooting 44.2% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies are 2-3 in Western Conference play. Memphis has a 7-3 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The Trail Blazers and Grizzlies square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is averaging 28.1 points and 6.7 assists for the Trail Blazers. Anthony is averaging 12.3 points and 3 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Dillon Brooks leads the Grizzlies averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers while scoring 15.2 points per game and shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Brandon Clarke is averaging 6.7 rebounds and 14.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 116 points, 44.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 46.4% shooting.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 103.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).

Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Jonas Valanciunas: out (health protocols), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Biden administration expected to ramp up use of Defense Production Act in response to COVID

SSA’s disability case app modernization serving as building block to future transformation

DoD is centralizing space acquisition, but still has bugs to work out

Biden memo enhances independence of federal scientists from political appointees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up