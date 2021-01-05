INAUGURATION NEWS: FBI warned of 'war' at US Capitol, report says | Lawmakers test positive for COVID-19 after attack | Howard U celebrates VP-elect Harris | The Latest
Home » NBA News » Indiana faces Houston after…

Indiana faces Houston after overtime win

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Houston Rockets (2-3, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (5-2, third in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Houston Rockets after the Pacers took down the Pelicans 118-116 in overtime.

Indiana went 45-28 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 25-11 at home. The Pacers averaged 109.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.5 last season.

Houston went 44-28 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 20-16 on the road. The Rockets shot 45.1% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Pacers: TJ Warren: out (foot), Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).

Rockets: Mason Jones: out (right ankle), Danuel House: out (back), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

OPM details core values behind coming security clearance reforms with new policy doctrine

Federal retirement mostly steady in December after autumn spike, decline

Union representatives lose official time source with EEOC decision

Senators concerned by military leadership of DoD, but will their votes reflect it?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up