Indiana and Phoenix meet in cross-conference game

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 3:05 AM

Phoenix Suns (6-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (6-2, second in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Pacers -3; over/under is 216

BOTTOM LINE: Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers host Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in a non-conference matchup.

Indiana went 45-28 overall with a 25-11 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 107.5 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

Phoenix went 34-39 overall with a 17-17 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Suns averaged 113.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.4 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Pacers: TJ Warren: out (foot), Jalen Lecque Jr.: out (left ankle), Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Doug McDermott: day to day (ankle).

Suns: Jalen Smith: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

