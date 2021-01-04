CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC COVID-19 update | US ramps up vaccinations | Latest test results
Houston set to play division foe Dallas

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 3:05 AM

Dallas Mavericks (2-4, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (2-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas travels to Houston for a Southwest Division matchup Monday.

Houston went 8-5 in Southwest Division games and 24-12 at home a season ago. The Rockets averaged 117.8 points per game last season, 45.9 in the paint, 18.9 off of turnovers and 14.6 on fast breaks.

Dallas went 43-32 overall and 10-4 in Southwest Division action in the 2019-20 season. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 112.1 points per game and shoot 45.8% from the field last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Rockets: Mason Jones: day to day (right ankle), Ben McLemore: day to day (self isolating), James Harden: day to day (right ankle), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: day to day (ankle), Luka Doncic: out (quad), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

