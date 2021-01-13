INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Roads, bridges, Metro | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security | Day 1 for Biden
Home » NBA News » Houston plays San Antonio…

Houston plays San Antonio on 3-game road skid

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Houston Rockets (3-6, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston travels to San Antonio looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

San Antonio finished 7-6 in Southwest Division games and 19-15 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Spurs gave up 115.2 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

Houston finished 8-5 in Southwest Division action and 20-16 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Rockets averaged 117.8 points per game last season, 20.6 from the free throw line and 46.9 from deep.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: out (upper respiratory infection), Drew Eubanks: out (health and safety protocols), Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), DeMar DeRozan: out (personal), Derrick White: out (toe).

Rockets: Brodric Thomas: out (ankle), Danuel House: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Security, COVID, politics make feds question workplace safety

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up