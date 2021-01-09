CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Golden State faces Toronto in non-conference action

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 3:05 AM

Toronto Raptors (2-6, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (5-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors visit Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in non-conference play.

Golden State finished 15-50 overall with an 8-26 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Warriors averaged 106.3 points per game last season, 18.7 from the free throw line and 31.3 from deep.

Toronto finished 53-19 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 27-9 on the road. The Raptors averaged 8.8 steals, 5.0 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (quad), Jordan Poole: day to day (ankle), Stephen Curry: day to day (ankle), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

