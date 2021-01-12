INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » NBA News » Golden State and Indiana…

Golden State and Indiana meet for non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Indiana Pacers (6-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (6-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers in non-conference play.

Golden State finished 15-50 overall with an 8-26 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Warriors averaged 8.2 steals, 4.6 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

Indiana finished 28-19 in Eastern Conference action and 20-17 on the road a season ago. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 107.5 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (personal), TJ Warren: out (foot), Jalen Lecque Jr.: out (left ankle), Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up