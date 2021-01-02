CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Chicago hosts Dallas, looks to break home slide

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 3:05 AM

Dallas Mavericks (2-3, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (2-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago is looking to stop its three-game home losing streak with a victory against Dallas.

Chicago went 22-43 overall with a 14-20 record at home during the 2019-20 season. The Bulls averaged 23.2 assists per game on 39.6 made field goals last season.

Dallas went 43-32 overall with a 23-14 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Mavericks averaged 6.1 steals, 4.8 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Ryan Arcidiacono: out (health and safety protocols), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Chandler Hutchison: out (health and safety protocols).

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

