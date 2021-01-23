CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » NBA News » Charlotte takes on Orlando…

Charlotte takes on Orlando on 4-game skid

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Charlotte Hornets (6-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (7-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte comes into the matchup against Orlando after losing four straight games.

The Magic are 3-0 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Orlando is second in the Eastern Conference with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Khem Birch averaging 2.6.

The Hornets are 4-6 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte has a 1-4 record against opponents under .500.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Magic. Vucevic is averaging 10.5 rebounds and 24.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Gordon Hayward is averaging 23.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 100.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 47.0% shooting.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 44.8 rebounds, 28 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Mohamed Bamba: out (health and safety protocols), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

Hornets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

Haha — hear the one about the pandemic snow day?

Military has new way to keep in touch with service members during stressful times

Tale of 2 agendas: Trump's signature workforce policies are gone, but others may stick

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up