NBA All-Star Slam-Dunk Contest Results

|Saturday
|At The United Center
|Chicago
|First Round
|Player, Team
|Score
|Aaron Gordon, Orlando
|50-50—100
|Derrick Jones Jr., Miami
|46-50—
|96
|Pat Connaughton, Milwaukee
|45-50—
|95
|Dwight Howard, L.A. Lakers
|41-49—
|90
|Final
|Aaron Gordon, Orlando
|50-50—100
|Derrick Jones Jr., Miami
|50-50—100
|Dunk-off
|Derrick Jones Jr., Miami
|50-48—
|98
|Aaron Gordon, Orlando
|50-47—
|97
