Wisconsin tornado causes extensive damage and cuts power to thousands of homes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A tornado struck northeastern Wisconsin on Monday, blackening the midday sky and sending workers sheltering in…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A tornado struck northeastern Wisconsin on Monday, blackening the midday sky and sending workers sheltering in office basements as ferocious winds splintered homes, scattered twisted metal across a highway and knocked out power to more than 30,000 people.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Winnebago County, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee. Damage was reported in cities including Appleton and Menasha, where Police Chief Matt Albrecht said some homes and businesses were “severely impacted.”

The tornado ripped roofs off homes and flipped vehicles in Menasha, just blocks from the shores of Lake Winnebago. Video showed a trail of destruction, with some homes reduced to their outer walls.

Greg Van Driest was working in downtown Appleton when the sky got as dark as night.

“The word we all were using was ‘ominous,’” he said. “It’s like, ‘Whoa, look at that.’ … You looked outside and you thought it was three in the morning, it was that dark.”

Gordon Hintz, Winnebago County’s top elected official, said he wasn’t aware of any fatalities or injuries, but emergency officials were still searching.

“Obviously, the footage looks devastating,” Hintz said. “Clearly some significant damage done with power lines down and things like that.”

Hintz said he’s heard multiple reports of buildings that were completely destroyed and vehicles overturned. All storm warnings that could be made ahead of time to get people to safety were activated, he said.

“Obviously when you look at the damage, Mother Nature doesn’t really care,” he said.

National Weather Service meteorologist Holley Kamba said the agency was receiving reports of damage in southern Outagamie County and eastern Winnebago County,

“We have been receiving calls of damage with a lot of trees down, power lines down,” Kamba said. “We’ve been searching for some pictures of the structural damage.”

So far, there have been no reports of injuries, she said.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said the state “is ready to assist communities however we can.”

The twister was over Lake Winnebago and moving southward toward Fond du Lac County around 12:25 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

National Weather Service meteorologists in Green Bay issued a tornado warning for the Fox Cities region, which includes Appleton, Menasha and Neenah, at 11:59 a.m.

“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely,” the alert said.

The area had already been under a severe thunderstorm warning for about 45 minutes, and meteorologists indicated the storm was capable of producing winds up to 60 mph (97 kph).

Images on social media showed extensive damage in Appleton, including homes stripped of roofs, a car tossed onto a lawn, and streets littered with tree limbs.

The Appleton Police Department said on social media that it was aware of “several downed trees and large tree limbs throughout the city.” Traffic signals were out and some roads were “heavily backed up,” the department said.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he didn’t have any confirmation of fatalities or injuries in the county, which includes Appleton. But he said there was “extensive and severe damage” in Menasha and Fox Crossing, with buildings reportedly collapsed.

“All indications are that this was a devastating system that has caused extensive damage,” Nelson said.

In Menasha, about 30 miles south of Green Bay’s Lambeau Field, the electric utility said the entire city of about 18,000 people was believed to be without power. Authorities were opening a shelter at a church for people seeking temporary safety or can’t remain in their homes.

The storm hit Menasha and the east side of neighboring Fox Crossing at around 12:20 p.m., Albrecht said.

“At this point, we are unaware, unsure of how bad the damage is because many roads in those same areas are impassable,” Albrecht said. First responders were working to get into the affected area to “look for injuries, look for victims” and clear the roads, he said.

He urged people to shelter in place. “Right now, there are many downed power lines, downed trees, multiple hazardous situations. Please stay out.”

The National Weather Service said severe weather is forecast to continue in east central and southeastern Wisconsin through Monday afternoon. Storms are expected to bring strong winds along with hail and the possibility of an isolated, brief tornado, the National Weather Service said.

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Mayes-Osterman reported from Chicago. John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio; Christopher L. Keller in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Laura Turbay in Little Rock, Arkansas; Sophie Bates in Jackson, Mississippi; Hannah Schoenbaum in Salt Lake City; and Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.

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