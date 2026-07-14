Man gets prison in deadly shooting of ex-girlfriend as she pushed their baby’s stroller in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend as she pushed their baby…

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend as she pushed their baby in a stroller was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

A jury convicted Isaac Argro in May of murder in the 2022 death of Azsia Johnson. Prosecutors said Argro gunned her down on a street by a Manhattan playground after he persuaded her to meet so he could give her things for their 3-month-old daughter.

“Azsia Johnson was a loving parent who left an abusive relationship and began to rebuild her life. Her dreams of moving forward were brought to a horrific end” by Argro, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

A message seeking comment was sent to a lawyer for Argro, who is 26.

Prosecutors have said Argro physically and emotionally abused Johnson, 20. She ultimately left him but was “determined to give co-parenting a try,” the D.A. said in a statement this spring.

Johnson agreed to meet Argro to collect the supposed baby items on June 29, 2022, telling a relative by text about the meeting, prosecutors said. They said Argro waited for her on the street and shot her, point-blank, in the temple. The child wasn’t injured.

Argro was arrested two days later.

Then-Mayor Eric Adams and other officials attended a vigil for Johnson a day after the shooting and supporters still put up her photo at the shooting site on the anniversary every year.

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