Quake recovery, World Cup joy and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

July 10 – 16, 2026 Venezuelans struggled to recover the bodies of relatives killed in the two powerful earthquakes that…

July 10 – 16, 2026

Venezuelans struggled to recover the bodies of relatives killed in the two powerful earthquakes that struck the country on June 24. Cuba endured its third nationwide blackout in two weeks as fuel supplies run low.

The week also brought moments of celebration in the region, with tens of thousands of soccer fans flooding the streets of Argentina’s capital in a collective eruption of ecstasy over their national team’s 2-1 victory over England to reach the World Cup final.

This gallery was curated by photojournalist Fernando Vergara based in Bogota, Colombia.

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