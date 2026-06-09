Mai Vang advances to November ballot for California US House seat, will face fellow Democrat Matsui

Sacramento City Councilwoman Mai Vang has advanced to November’s general election for a California congressional seat, setting up a Democrat-on-Democrat…

Sacramento City Councilwoman Mai Vang has advanced to November’s general election for a California congressional seat, setting up a Democrat-on-Democrat clash against longtime incumbent Rep. Doris Matsui.

The 81-year-old congresswoman has held the Sacramento-based seat since the death of her husband, former Rep. Bob Matsui, in 2005. Bob Matsui represented the district since the 1970s.

Vang, 41, is one of a slew of Democrats across the nation mounting an explicitly generational challenge in the wake of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.