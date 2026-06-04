4 people shot to death at suburban Detroit house, suspect quickly surrenders

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — A man fatally shot four people at a house in suburban Detroit and quickly surrendered when…

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — A man fatally shot four people at a house in suburban Detroit and quickly surrendered when police arrived, authorities said.

Three victims were related to the suspect, police said, adding that there was no additional threat to the public.

Police in Livonia, west of Detroit, said more details would be released Wednesday.

Officers who were dispatched to a house Tuesday afternoon found two people shot in a bedroom and two more victims in the backyard.

“Officers observed an adult male exit the residence with his hands raised indicating he had shot family members at the residence,” police said in a written statement. “The individual was taken into custody without incident.”

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