2 people found dead inside a plane that crashed into an Ohio home

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Two people inside a small plane were found dead Thursday after it crashed into a house…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Two people inside a small plane were found dead Thursday after it crashed into a house in Ohio and exploded into flames, the Akron Fire Department said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries inside the home after the crash shortly before 4 p.m., the department said in a news release. The home and another house had to be evacuated.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in an email the plane was a Piper PA-28.

Video circulating on X appeared to show a large plume of thick black smoke rising above a residential neighborhood after the crash. The aircraft itself is not visible in the footage, but flames can be seen at the base of the smoke as it rises into the sky above nearby homes.

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