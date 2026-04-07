Live Radio
Home » National News » Photos show stunning views…

Photos show stunning views of the moon and Earth from the Artemis II mission

The Associated Press

April 7, 2026, 5:55 PM

The Artemis II astronauts — three Americans and one Canadian — hurtled deeper into space than any other humans during a moon flyby Monday that marks NASA’s lunar comeback. They were greeted by a total solar eclipse as they became the first to gaze by eye at parts of the elusive far side of the moon, before hanging a celestial U-turn for home.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up