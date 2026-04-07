Photos show stunning views of the moon and Earth from the Artemis II mission

The Artemis II astronauts — three Americans and one Canadian — hurtled deeper into space than any other humans during…

The Artemis II astronauts — three Americans and one Canadian — hurtled deeper into space than any other humans during a moon flyby Monday that marks NASA’s lunar comeback. They were greeted by a total solar eclipse as they became the first to gaze by eye at parts of the elusive far side of the moon, before hanging a celestial U-turn for home.

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