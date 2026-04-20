Photos show scene of deadly Louisiana domestic attack that killed eight children

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A gunman in Louisiana killed eight children, including seven of his own, and shot two other…

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A gunman in Louisiana killed eight children, including seven of his own, and shot two other people Sunday in an early morning attack of domestic violence carried out across two homes, authorities said, rocking a Shreveport neighborhood in one of the nation’s deadliest mass shootings in more than two years.

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