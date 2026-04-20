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Photos show scene of deadly Louisiana domestic attack that killed eight children

The Associated Press

April 20, 2026, 5:52 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A gunman in Louisiana killed eight children, including seven of his own, and shot two other people Sunday in an early morning attack of domestic violence carried out across two homes, authorities said, rocking a Shreveport neighborhood in one of the nation’s deadliest mass shootings in more than two years.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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