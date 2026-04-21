Israel’s Memorial Day: Remembrance and grief, in photos

From Jerusalem to Tel Aviv and Latrun, families, soldiers and civilians place flags and flowers on graves during Israel’s annual…

From Jerusalem to Tel Aviv and Latrun, families, soldiers and civilians place flags and flowers on graves during Israel’s annual Memorial Day. Israelis observe moments of silence, visit military cemeteries and gather at memorial sites to commemorate fallen soldiers and all those killed in the country’s conflicts, including victims of the Hamas-led militant attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

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