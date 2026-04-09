Democratic presidential prospects flock to New York to court activists at Al Sharpton’s conference

NEW YORK (AP) — On the road to 2028, the Democratic Party’s leading presidential prospects are warning African Americans that…

NEW YORK (AP) — On the road to 2028, the Democratic Party’s leading presidential prospects are warning African Americans that President Donald Trump is actively working to undermine their right to vote in 2026.

That was a central message Thursday as some of the nation’s most ambitious Democratic politicians appeared before Black activists at the National Action Network’s annual convention. In all, more than a half-dozen potential candidates are speaking during the four-day gathering led by Rev. Al Sharpton, aiming to make inroads among Black voters, who comprise one of Democrats’ most powerful blocs.

As they deflected questions about their 2028 intentions, the high-profile Democrats pointed to what they described as an imminent threat from the Trump administration heading into the November midterm elections.

“If we don’t have a fair election in November, we won’t have any more elections,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker charged. He warned that Trump was going to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection agents to “scare people away from the polls” — something the administration has denied — and said “we need to go with purpose and push them out of the way, or at least tell them to get out of the way, and go in and vote.”

Pritzker’s comments underscore how the clash over voting rights in the 2026 midterm elections is already shaping the early stages of the 2028 presidential contest.

Trump has been taking unprecedented steps to change how Americans vote based on his false allegations of fraud.

Less than two weeks ago, Trump signed an executive order to create a nationwide list of verified eligible voters and to restrict mail-in voting. The order, which voting law experts say violates the Constitution by attempting to seize states’ power to run elections, also seeks to bar the U.S. Postal Service from sending absentee ballots to those not on each state’s approved list.

Last year, Trump issued another executive order intended to create a proof-of-citizenship requirement, which could disenfranchise millions of Americans who don’t have easy access to such documents, and a mandate that all mail ballots be received by Election Day, eliminating grace periods used in 14 states. The order has been blocked by numerous courts.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who described himself as “hungry but not thirsty” when asked about his personal presidential ambitions, condemned Trump’s actions as an effort “to make the pain permanent.”

“This is voter suppression. This is political redlining. These are the oldest tricks in the books,” Moore said. “The only difference is usually it’s spread out, it’s never done all at once and in broad daylight.”

He added, “We have to make sure that this election is not stolen right before our face.”

The next presidential primary is already underway

The primary season won’t begin in earnest until after November’s midterm elections, but this week’s conference is showcasing a collection of Democrats already jockeying for position in what promises to be a crowded competition.

For now, at least, there is no clear early favorite.

“Everybody’s talking about who may run for president,” said Sharpton, the National Action Network’s founder and president. “I want to first know what their vision is now, and what they’re doing now. So I’ve invited all of the people that could run.”

In addition to Moore and Pritzker, the speaking program features Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Rep. Ro Khanna of California, and Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, the last Democratic presidential nominee, is scheduled to speak Friday. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, another likely contender, won’t be in attendance because of a previously scheduled family commitment, his team said, noting that he met with Sharpton earlier in the year.

Shapiro was the first to speak and, like others, framed his critique of Trump around morality rather than the kitchen table issues that normally fill stump speeches. He warned that “everyone is less safe” because of Trump’s leadership and blamed him for a nationwide surge in antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism and bigotry.

“There’s more chaos, there’s more cruelty in our world,” Shapiro said. “Even if we disagree on health care policy or tax policy or whatever, we should at least, at a baseline, have an honorable president of the United States. We do not have that right now.”

Khanna told The Associated Press that “a 2028 contender needs to articulate and run on a new moral vision for America.” He said progressives should be “speaking to the Civil Rights tradition and offering a vision rooted in Black history.”

Black voters have critical influence

One doesn’t have to look far to see the outsized influence that Black voters wield in Democratic nomination contests.

In 2020, Buttigieg was a top vote-getter in the Iowa caucus and scored a strong second place in New Hampshire — both overwhelmingly white states — before Joe Biden dominated South Carolina on the strength of the Black vote.

Biden’s long-established relationship with the African American community, backed by his perceived electability advantage, ultimately helped him beat back a strong push by progressive favorite Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In an interview, Rep. James Clyburn, said he’s not concerned about whether his home state of South Carolina retains its top spot on the presidential primary calendar so long as the state remains first in the South. He noted that his state’s demographic makeup helps prepare candidates for the general election.

“South Carolina never made a request for that opening slot. That’s a decision that Joe Biden made for whatever reason,” Clyburn told The Associated Press.

He also said it was too early to focus on the Democrats’ early 2028 field given the threat to voting rights that Trump poses this fall.

“I’ve been saying to everybody, and I hope they take heed — 2028 is a very shiny object, 2026 is a necessary process,” Clyburn said. “If we fail to conduct ourselves properly in these off-year elections, there ain’t gonna be a 2028 election.”

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