A mass trial in El Salvador and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

April 17–23, 2026
Alleged gang members were put on mass trial at the Terrorist Confinement Center, or CECOT, in Tecoluca, El Salvador. A gunman fired at tourists from atop one of Mexico’s Teotihuacan pyramids, killing a Canadian person and wounded others.
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This gallery was curated by photographer Dolores Ochoa, based in Quito, Ecuador.
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