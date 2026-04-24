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A mass trial in El Salvador and other top photos from Latin America and the Caribbean

The Associated Press

April 24, 2026, 12:14 AM

April 17–23, 2026

Alleged gang members were put on mass trial at the Terrorist Confinement Center, or CECOT, in Tecoluca, El Salvador. A gunman fired at tourists from atop one of Mexico’s Teotihuacan pyramids, killing a Canadian person and wounded others.

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This gallery was curated by photographer Dolores Ochoa, based in Quito, Ecuador.

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AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

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