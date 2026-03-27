The Latest: Israel launches strikes on ‘heart of Tehran’ as Trump delays Strait of Hormuz deadline

Israel’s military said early Friday it had conducted a wave of strikes “in the heart of Tehran” while smoke was…

Israel’s military said early Friday it had conducted a wave of strikes “in the heart of Tehran” while smoke was seen billowing in the Beirut skyline after U.S. President Donald Trump delayed his threat to obliterate Iran’s energy plants over its effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel has moved thousands of troops across the border into Lebanon, where Israeli officials said they want to take control of the entire area south of the Litani River — some 20 miles (about 30 kilometers) north of the border.

Facing a convulsing stock market, Trump on Thursday extended a deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz until April 6, saying Iran asked for the grace period and that talks were going “very well,” despite the fact Iran continues to publicly insist it is not negotiating with the White House on a 15-point proposal to end the conflict

The war has killed more than 1,900 people in Iran and nearly 1,100 in Lebanon. Eighteen people have died in Israel, while four Israeli soldiers have also been killed in Lebanon. Thirteen U.S. military members have died, as well as a number of civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.

Here is the latest:

An Israeli soldier and a combat officer were severely injured in Lebanon

The military said Friday the service members were evacuated to a hospital after being injured during an “operational accident” in southern Lebanon. No other details were immediately available.

France’s minister of armed forces says Middle East war ‘not ours’

Catherine Vautrin also said that France’s position is strictly defensive.

Speaking on Europe 1 and CNews on Friday as G7 foreign ministers met outside Paris in presence of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vautrin said that France’s strategy in the Middle East is based on a diplomatic approach to avoid any escalation in the region.

“The goal, I repeat, is truly to facilitate the diplomatic path,” she said. Referring to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Vautrin said “the aim is truly this diplomatic approach, which is the only one that can guarantee a return to peace. Many countries are concerned, and it is absolutely essential that we find a solution.”

UK says Iran can’t be allowed to hold global economy hostage

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has called for a “swift resolution” to the war in the Middle East and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at a meeting of G7 foreign ministers on the outskirts of Paris, Cooper said Iran is undermining the global economy by blocking international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important waterway for oil shipments. “Frankly, Iran cannot be allowed to hold the global economy hostage as a result of a strait that is vital to international shipping routes and the freedom of navigation,” she said.

Ukraine’s leader talks drone defense on Saudi visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country and Saudi Arabia have agreed “an important arrangement” on defense cooperation.

Zelenskyy, on a visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday, said on social media that the document “lays the foundation for future contracts, technological cooperation, and investment.” He provided no details.

Ukrainian experts in drone combat, with experience of more than four years fighting Iranian drones used during Russia’s invasion, are helping five Middle East and Gulf countries to counter attacks, according to Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader said he would meet later in the day with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Egypt warns Rubio of economic repercussions of the war

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio “emphasized the importance of providing economic support” to Egypt, as the country grapples with the economic crisis triggered by the war.

Egypt has started implementing fuel hikes and restrictions, and the government has reduced official overseas trips.

Saudi Arabia says Iran launched 6 missiles toward Riyadh

Of the six missiles, four fell into the Persian Gulf and on uninhabited areas, while two others were intercepted, the kingdom said.

82,000 civilian buildings have been damaged in Iran, UN says

Attacks on Iran have damaged 82,000 civilian buildings, including hospitals, residential units and the homes of 180,000 people, across 20 of Iran’s 32 provinces, the International Organization for Migration said on Friday.

Kuwait says a second port attacked

A second Iranian attack on a port in Kuwait on Friday targeted a facility under construction as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative in the oil-rich nation.

Kuwait said Mubarak Al Kabeer Port came under attack by drones and cruise missiles. It said there was “material damage” there, but no injuries. The attack appeared to be one of the first time a Chinese-affiliated project in the Gulf Arab states came under assault in the war. China has continued to purchase Iranian crude oil during the war.

Rubio tries to sell Iran war to skeptical G7 diplomats

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in France meeting his Group of Seven foreign minister counterparts Friday, after President Donald Trump criticized NATO countries over a reluctance or refusal to take part in the Iran war.

Rubio will have a hard time trying to sell the other top diplomats from G7 countries on the U.S. strategy for the Iran conflict, to which almost all nations have raised objections. On his arrival at the meeting venue at a historic 12-century abbey in Vaux-de-Cerney outside of Paris, Rubio posed for a group photo with his fellow foreign ministers but none of them spoke.

Egyptian foreign minister holds talks with Turkish and Pakistani counterparts

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry says phone calls between Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty with his Turkish and Pakistani counterparts dealt with their “intensive efforts” for direct talks between the United States and Iran. It offered no other details.

Mothers of Israeli soldiers call for a stop to the war in Lebanon

In a letter Friday to the Israeli military’s chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, mothers of soldiers called for an end to the further ground offensive into Lebanon.

The group, Parents of Combat Soldiers, includes 600 military parents. The letter said the military was receiving orders from politicians who are ready to “sacrifice” its children, and urged Zamir to focus on a political solution. “Four soldiers have already been killed in Lebanon, how many more will sacrifice their lives in vain?!” said the letter.

Norwegian aid group warns of devastating toll on Iranians

Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said the humanitarian organization’s workers in Iran have reported to him that “countless homes, hospitals and schools have been damaged or destroyed,” and that nearly every neighborhood in Tehran has sustained damage.

“Civilians are paying the highest price for this war — it must end” he said in a statement.

“If this war continues, we risk a far wider humanitarian disaster,” he added. “Millions could be forced to flee across borders, placing immense pressure on an already overstretched region.”

Iran launches missiles toward Israel

Israel’s military said Friday morning that Iran launched a new wave of missiles toward the country.

Why Pakistan has emerged as a mediator between US and Iran

Islamabad isn’t often called on to act as an intermediary in high-stakes diplomacy, but it’s stepped into the role this time for a number of reasons, both because it has relatively good ties with both Washington and Tehran and because it has a lot at stake in seeing the war resolved.

Pakistani government officials have said that their public peace effort follows weeks of quiet diplomacy, though they have provided few details. They have also said that Islamabad stands ready to host talks between representatives from the U.S. and Iran.

According to Pakistani officials, U.S. messages are being passed to Iran and Iranian responses relayed to Washington. They did not specify how the process is being handled or who is directly communicating with whom. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said this week that Turkey and Egypt are also working behind the scenes to bring the sides to the negotiating table.

Russia’s top diplomat denies that Moscow is providing intelligence to Iran

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia and Iran have a military-technical cooperation agreement, and Moscow “supplied Iran with certain types of military products.”

“But we can’t accept the accusations that we’re helping Iran with intelligence,” Lavrov said in an interview to France Television on Thursday night.

He added that “everyone knows” the coordinates of U.S. military bases in the region. “It’s public information. I’m not surprised that Iran is attacking them,” Lavrov said.

Saudi Arabia urges citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

The Saudi Embassy in Beirut said in a statement Friday that the decision is related to the “repercussions of the current events” taking place in Lebanon.

The embassy added that Saudi Arabia’s travel ban to Lebanon has been in place for years.

Israel has moved thousands of troops across the border into Lebanon, and Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants have been fighting on the ground for at least three weeks.

Missile alerts in Bahrain and Qatar

Bahrain sounded its missile alert siren late Friday morning over an incoming Iranian attack.

Qatar, which had not seen a major attack in days, also sounded its alerts Friday.

The main port in Kuwait damaged in an attack

Kuwait said Friday its Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait City came under attack and sustained “material damage.” It said no one was hurt in the attack but offered no other details.

Thai cargo ship reportedly runs aground after Iran attack

A Thai-flagged cargo ship that came under attack from Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and was abandoned by its crew has run aground, Iranian media reported Friday.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that the Iranian and Omani authorities were able to reach the Mayuree Naree on a rescue mission as three sailors remain unaccounted for. The ship came under attack March 11.

The semiofficial Tasnim and Fars news agencies, believed to be close to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, reported that the ship ran aground near the village of Ramchah on Qeshm Island.

New Zealand’s government unveils fuel scarcity response due to war

Finance Minister Nicola Willis outlined Friday a four-tier plan for future fuel shortages, which at its most severe levels includes limits on buying gasoline and its prioritization for life-preserving services.

Willis disclosed criteria, including export restrictions and the state of domestic fuel stocks, that would guide movement between the four levels.

Willis said that the current designation was phase one, the lowest level, but that it was important for New Zealanders to know the possible extent of future restrictions.

There are no restrictions currently enacted on gasoline use or purchasing in New Zealand.

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