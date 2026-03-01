See photos from the NAACP Image Awards, a celebration of Black excellence in arts and culture

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Stars are gathering for the final night of the NAACP Image Awards, where “Sinners” is the…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Stars are gathering for the final night of the NAACP Image Awards, where “Sinners” is the leading film nominee.

The Image Awards crown winners over multiple nights in a variety of categories including film, television, music, books and more. The ceremony is being held Saturday and is one of the final stops on Hollywood’s awards season and comes near the end of Black History Month in the U.S.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.