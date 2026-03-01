Catherine O’Hara wins posthumous award for ‘The Studio’ at Actor Awards

A month after her unexpected death, Catherine O’Hara won a posthumous award at the 32nd Actor Awards for her performance…

O’Hara won best female actor in a comedy series Sunday at the Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards. O’Hara died at the age of 71 on Jan. 30 from a blood clot in the lungs. At the Shine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the crowd stood in a standing ovation for O’Hara after she was announced as the winner.

Seth Rogen, co-creator of “The Studio,” accepted the award on her behalf. He recalled a passionate collaborator who would, the night before a scene, invariably send a polite email with suggested rewrites. Rogen said O’Hara “showed that you could be a genius and you could be kind.”

“If you have people in your lives who don’t know her work,” Rogen said, “show them O’Hara dancing to Harry Belafonte in ‘Beetlejuice,’ show them O’Hara hurting her knee in ‘Best in Show’ and doing that amazing thing where she hobbles around, and tell the people as they are laughing that that’s Catherine O’Hara and we were lucky that we got to live in a world where she so generously shared her talents with us.”

“The Studio” also won best comedy series and best actor in a comedy series for Rogen. In the show, O’Hara, played the movie executive Patty Leigh.

