4 former Argentine navy officers face trial for 2017 submarine sinking that killed 44 crew members

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The trial of four former high-ranking officers of the Argentine navy began Tuesday for their alleged responsibility in the sinking of the ARA San Juan submarine in 2017 that resulted in the deaths of its 44 crew members.

A court in the southern province of Santa Cruz is presiding over a trial where the defendants face charges of dereliction of duty, breach of official obligations and aggravated negligent destruction — all of which carry prison sentences. All the defendants maintain their innocence.

Although the military officers face trial, no high-level political figures — including the president at the time or a Cabinet member — have been prosecuted for the November 2017 disaster.

On Nov. 15 of that year, the German-built submarine disappeared in the South Atlantic with 44 crew members on board. It was traveling from Ushuaia, in Argentina’s far south, to its base in Mar del Plata — 400 kilometers (248 miles) south of Buenos Aires — following a training exercise. Earlier that day, the vessel reported a malfunction caused by water entering the batteries through the snorkel, though it later stated the issue had been resolved. Hours later, an explosion was detected in the area where contact was lost.

The judicial investigation concluded that the submarine suffered from operational deficiencies prior to its Oct. 25, 2017, departure from Mar del Plata.

Prosecutors told the court Tuesday that since its 2015 mid-life overhaul, the submarine had “numerous technical defects” which were “documented by the various captains who served over the years.”

According to the court’s reconstruction, water entered through ventilation ducts and reached a battery tank, triggering a short circuit and a small fire. This caused the submarine to lose control and descend rapidly, leading to an implosion as the hull could not withstand the immense pressure at depths exceeding 600 meters.

Relatives of the deceased crew members, represented by attorney Luis Tagliapietra, father of one of the crew members who perished, argue that the current trial falls short of achieving true justice.

In a recent statement, the group criticized Judge Marta Isabel Yañez for failing to conduct essential expert analyses or investigate political leadership. They specifically pointed toward the administration of then President Mauricio Macri.

Tagliapietra later told The Associated Press that the trial is a farce intended to offer the four navy officers as scapegoats, although he sees a conviction as unlikely.

“They clearly bear responsibility,” he noted, “but given the flaws in this investigation, acquittal is likely either here or in a higher court.”

In a separate ruling in October, Argentina’s Supreme Court dismissed claims of illegal espionage against the families of the 44 crew members. The decision ended all legal proceedings against Macri, who served as head of state when the submarine imploded.

