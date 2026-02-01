List of Grammy Awards winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bad Bunny won album of the year and Kendrick Lamar and SZA took home record of…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bad Bunny won album of the year and Kendrick Lamar and SZA took home record of the year for “luther” at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Olivia Dean, the “Wicked” duo of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande and the Dalai Lama are among the winners at the 68th annual Grammy Awards.

While the Grammys saves the biggest categories for its telecast, 86 awards were handed out during the Premiere Ceremony Sunday afternoon. Lamar also won the night’s first televised award: best rap album.

Trevor Noah was the host for the main telecast.

Here’s a list of select winners at Sunday’s Grammys:

Album of the Year

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Bad Bunny.

Record of the Year

“luther,” Kendrick Lamar with SZA.

Best Rap Album

“GNX,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Latin Urban Album

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Bad Bunny.

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Mayhem,” Lady Gaga.

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Messy,” Lola Young.

Song of the Year (Songwriter’s Award)

“Wildflower,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell.

Best Dance/Electro

nic Album

“EUSEXUA,” FKA twigs

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Defying Gravity,” Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Best Rock Album

“Never Enough,” Turnstile

Best Contemporary Country Album

“Beautifully Broken,” Jelly Roll.

Best R&B Album

“Mutt,” Leon Thomas

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“A Matter of Time,” Laufey

Best Latin Pop Album

“Cancionera,” Natalia Lafourcade

Best Música Mexicana Album

“Palabra De To’s (Seca), Carín León

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Sinners,” various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (composer’s award)

“Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson

Best Gospel Album

“Heart of Mine,” Darrel Walls, PJ Morton.

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Coritos Vol. 1,” Israel & New Breed

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Golden,” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Portrait,” Samara Joy

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Southern Nights,” Sullivan Fortner featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore

Best African Music Performance

“Push 2 Start,” Tyla

Best Reggae Album

“BLXXD & FYAH,” Keznamdi

Best Music Video

“Anxiety,” Doechii

Best Music Film

“Music by John Williams”

Best Alternative Music Album

“Songs of a Lost World,” The Cure

Songwriter Of The Year

Amy Allen

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Cirkut

Best Comedy Album

“Your Friend, Nate Bargatze,” Nate Bargatze.

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

“Meditations: The Reflections of his Holiness The Dalai Lama,” Dalai Lama

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

“Words for Days Vol. 1,” Mad Skillz.

Best Album Cover

“Chromakopia”

The Dr. Dre Global Impact Award

Pharrell Williams

