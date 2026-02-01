Teenagers charged in Louisiana parade shootings that injured child, 4 others

CLINTON, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana said Sunday they have arrested two teenagers in the shootings of a 6-year-old…

CLINTON, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana said Sunday they have arrested two teenagers in the shootings of a 6-year-old child and four others wounded during a small town’s weekend parade.

The suspects, ages 19 and 15, are charged with attempted murder, obstructing justice and reckless discharge of a firearm, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted on social media.

Gunfire sent people scrambling for cover Saturday during the Mardi Gras in the Country Parade in Clinton, located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Baton Rouge.

All five victims were expected to survive, sheriff’s Chief Criminal Deputy Bill Cox told The Advocate on Saturday. The department said Sunday it was unaware of any changes in the victims’ conditions.

The sheriff’s office said Sunday the two teenagers charged were among three people detained Saturday after they were found with guns near the parade.

The third person, a 26-year-old man, has been charged with illegally possessing a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office, but investigators do not believe he was involved in the shootings.

Authorities have not given a suspected motive for the shootings. More arrests are expected, the sheriff’s office statement said.

Investigators have asked for anyone with photos or video of the shooting or nearby areas to share those with authorities.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.