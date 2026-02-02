Live Radio
See photos of the Grammy Awards’ biggest moments and fashion standouts

The Associated Press

February 2, 2026, 6:21 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Music royalty gathered Sunday for the 68th annual Grammy Awards, which ended with Bad Bunny’s historic album of the year win.

Kendrick Lamar, who was this year leading nominee, became the most-decorated rapper in Grammys history early in the show. Justin Bieber, Rosé, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, the Creator and Katseye were among the performers who gave the ceremony an electric, live concert feel.

