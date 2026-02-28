Read Benjamin Netanyahu’s full statement on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recorded message released Saturday morning that the attacks will let Iranians “take…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recorded message released Saturday morning that the attacks will let Iranians “take their fate into their own hands” and that Israel plans the current operation to be “much more powerful” than the bruising 12-day war Israel launched against Iran in June.

He spoke in Hebrew. Here’s an English-language transcript of Netanyahu’s address:

My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel. A short while ago, Israel and the United States embarked on a joint campaign, Operation Lion’s Roar. The aim of the operation is to put an end to the threat from the Ayatollah regime in Iran. At this time, the IDF is striking targets of the oppressive regime, facilities of the Revolutionary Guards and the Basij, and together with the United States military, ballistic missile sites that threaten both Israel and U.S. forces. This operation will continue as long as necessary. For 47 years, the evil regime in Iran has called for death to Israel, death to America.

It trampled on the citizens of its country, it instilled fear in the peoples of the region, it spread a vast network of terror across the entire world, it invested enormous resources to develop atomic bombs and tens of thousands of missiles intended, as it defined it, to erase Israel from the map of the world. It also armed the terrorist proxies around us in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Judea and Samaria, and it shed our blood.

But if anyone needed further proof of the murderous nature of the Ayatollah regime, they received it last month. Because we all saw how this tyrannical regime in Tehran carried out an unprecedented mass slaughter of its own citizens in Iran. It cold-bloodedly murdered thousands of children, adults and the elderly. Tens of thousands were arrested, tortured and humiliated. And why? Just because they sought lives of freedom and dignity.

In the Revival War and Operation Rising Lion our heroic soldiers struck a decisive blow against the Ayatollah regime and its proxies. But the wounded predator has not ceased its attempts to recover, for the same purpose, to destroy us.

In recent months, the tyrants in Iran have been plotting to rebuild their nuclear and missile capabilities and to bury them underground, where we cannot reach them. If we do not stop them now, they will become invulnerable. To this end, their representatives in negotiations are trying to buy time, attempting to gain time in fruitless and deceitful negotiations with our American friends. But the tyrants in Iran have made a grave mistake because the United States is not buying their lies, and we will not sit idly by while the shadow of destruction looms over us.

Therefore, we have launched Operation Lion’s Roar, an operation far more powerful than Operation Rising Lion, which was already very powerful. We are doing this in full cooperation with our friends in the United States under the courageous leadership of President Trump. Together with the United States, we will strike hard at the terror regime and create conditions that will allow the brave Iranian people to cast off the yoke of this murderous regime.

During Operation Rising Lion, I was often asked whether the overthrow of the regime was the goal of the operation, in addition to removing the nuclear and missile threat. I replied that this was not the goal, but it could certainly be the outcome. And indeed, this is exactly what began to happen, with millions of Iranians taking to the streets. And now, now they are given the opportunity to take control of their own destiny. Citizens of Israel, as in Operation Rising Lion so too in Operation Lion’s Roar, we all need patience and resilience. Because there will be costs, and perhaps even heavy costs. But I know the wonderful forces that lie within our people, the wonderful forces that lie within you, citizens of Israel. Since the Revival War began, we have stood together, and today too we will stand together in bravery, in brotherhood, in mutual responsibility. I ask all of you to strictly follow the instructions of the Home Front Command, because you already know, these instructions save lives.

Challenging days lie ahead for us. Every military action involves risk. But the risk of not acting is immeasurably greater, because if we do not act, we will face a nuclear Iran, an Iran with tens of thousands of ballistic missiles, an Iran that will work to destroy us and be immune to our counteractions. As a people who desire life, we have no choice but to engage in this campaign. However, this time, we are doing it with the immense combined power of the State of Israel and the United States of America.

From here, I wish to address the citizens of Iran. You, the citizens of Iran, and the Iranian army, the Artesh. You are not our enemies and we are not your enemies. We have a common enemy, the murderous regime of the Ayatollahs that has taken over you through the oppressive forces of the Revolutionary Guards and the Basij. They are the ones who have degraded your wonderful country, brought it to the lowest point, and they are the ones who slaughtered you en masse.

Therefore, in full coordination with my friend, the President of the United States, I say to you, anyone who lays down their weapon, including among the regime forces, will ensure their safety and secure their future. The Iranian people in all their diversity —Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Balochs, Abkhazians, and all other citizens of this wonderful nation — this is your opportunity to establish a new and free Iran. Take your destiny into your own hands. Hold your head high, look to the skies, our forces are there, the pilots of the free world, all coming to your aid. Help has arrived. And I believe the day is not far when Israel and a free Iran will join hands for the sake of security and peace, for the sake of progress and prosperity.

Citizens of Israel, I wish to express my deepest gratitude to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, to the American people, and to the American military. President Trump is not only one of Israel’s greatest friends in the White House of all time, but he is also a determined leader of the free world. He looks to future generations, decides what is good for America, and then acts with responsibility and courage. Together, we bring great light to all who are rooted in the aspiration for human freedom.

On behalf of the citizens of Israel, I salute the commanders and soldiers of the IDF, our Air Force, the Intelligence Directorate, the Mossad, the women and men of the security forces, and the women and men of the rescue forces. I salute them for their courage and the strength of their actions. And I tell you, an entire nation stands behind you, an entire nation prays for your success.

My brothers and sisters, in two days we will celebrate the holiday of Purim. 2,500 years ago, in ancient Persia, an enemy rose against us with the exact same goal of completely destroying our people. But Mordechai the Jew and Queen Esther, with their courage and resourcefulness, saved our people. In those days of Purim, the lot was cast, and the wicked Haman fell along with it. Even today on the holiday of Purim, the lot was cast, and the end of the evil regime will also come. The prophet Amos says, “The lion has roared, who will not fear?” In Operation Lion’s Roar, we roar, Do not fear Israel, for are you not a young lion? We will stand as one person with one heart, and with God’s help, we will ensure the eternity of Israel.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.